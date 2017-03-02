Israel in the 21st Century - New Hopes, New Challenges

Melvin Garb Hillel Center 5717 Lindo Paseo, San Diego, California 92115

The Jewish Studies Program at SDSU in conjunction with Hillel San Diego presents Prof. Eugene Kontorovich, faculty member at Northwestern University School of Law and a Senior Fellow at the Kohelet Policy Forum in Jerusalem. His topic is "USNC 2334: Is going to the Kotel now a Crime? " The lecture is free and open to the public.

Melvin Garb Hillel Center 5717 Lindo Paseo, San Diego, California 92115

