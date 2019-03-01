Italian Dinner with Tuscan Chef and Wine Pairing

Looking for Pop-Up Dinners in San Diego?

Enjoy a unique, delicious and authentic Italian pop-up dinner prepared by our chef from Tuscany and a wine pairing to compliment each dish, provided by Pali Wine Co, with the option of additional wine glass and bottle purchases. Though this unique experience that will take place at Pali Wine in Little Italy, Giacomo will be able to transport you into his country. Food provided in this Italian pop-up is truly authentic and wine pairing has been carefully selected to enjoy true flavors of both, wine and food.

Giacomo grew up in Tuscany, helping his parents with the restaurants that they owned since he was little. He now wants to share his passion for his culture and food with people around the world.

Pali Wine tasting room is located near the heart of Little Italy and is the latest spot to go wine tasting in San Diego!

This is a small group and there is a very limited number of tickets. Please reserve your spot!

__________________________________________________________________________

MENU

**Wine Pairing to Compliment Each Dish is Included

ANTIPASTI

- Prosciutto di Parma Over Imported Burrata Cheese & Balsamic Reduction

- Duetto of Imported Pecorino Toscano & Piave DOP with Jam

PRIMO PIATTO

- Homemade Gnocchi with Pesto

SECONDO PIATTO

- Organic Chicken Breast with Imported Porcini Mushroom Sauce

DOLCI

- Tiramisu - Homemade Family Secret Recipe

- Homemade Cannoli with Ricotta Cheese, Chocolate & Bronte Pistachio

____________________________________________________________________________

Tickets: $60 per person.

Tickets are sold in advance and seating is very limited, so please make your reservations early.

-6 Course Menu

-Small dinner group.

-Meet people who appreciate fine Italian food and culture.

-Feel free invite friends and family members.

-Don't forget to inform us about any food allergies that you may have.

Giacomo is also available for corporate events, private parties, and other special occasions. Please contact us at ACasaMiaSD@gmail.com for details.

Buon Appetito!

We look forward to having you for this very special evening.

www.ACasaMiaSD.com

www.paliwineco.com

Join our meetup group to learn about A Casa Mia's future events: https://www.meetup.com/Italian-Pop-Up/