Italian for Travelers by Paola Baracco

Planning a trip to Italy? This lively 2 hour workshop will equip you with a basic set of handy communicative tools for comfortable interaction with the Italian people. Participants will learn helpful key expressions, vocabulary and idioms. Travel tips, cultural aspects, regional characteristics and social protocol and customs will also be presented.

Note: No previous knowledge of Italian is required.

Thu, Apr 25, 10am-12pm. $25/M, $30/NM.