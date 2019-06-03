Italian Wine & Cheese Class

Buongiorno! Time to relax on the patio in the Piazza della Famiglia for a casual summer evening tasting of four fabulous Italian wines with eight of our favorite Italian cheeses. From prosecco to moscato, learn a little about each one and why each is suited for a special formaggio.

Experience the pleasure of "dolce far niente", the sweet joy of doing nothing, on a balmy summer evening in San Diego's vibrant Little Italy.