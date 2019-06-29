Ivan Amodei's Secrets & Illusions

Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Join master illusionist Ivan Amodei and Winner of Penn & Teller Fool Us on an epic journey to discover the secrets of life in his brand new stage show SECRETS & ILLUSIONS.

Set on the dark and deserted streets of Paris, you’ll enter the legendary Louvre Museum, where an enchanting musical muse escorts you through galleries, while Ivan uncovers life’s greatest mysteries deep inside the priceless artwork, one dazzling illusion at a time. Watch someone face their greatest fears. Witness a person find love in the most unexpected place, and another discover how the Laws of Attraction helps them discover their purpose in life – might it be you?

Boston Globe boasts ”Magic with a Message.” It’s a 90-minute spectacular show which displays Ivan’s signature style of thought-provoking vignettes, audience participation, and storytelling. Paired with his remarkable approach to illusion, it will ultimately inspire, encourage and motivate you to discover your purpose and your destiny.

