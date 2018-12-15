J.S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio BWV248

Opening with an exhilarating timpani fanfare, what ensues is a euphoric crescendo leading to the outburst, Jauchzet, frohlocket!, leaving no doubt that the festival of Christmas has arrived.

The Christmas Oratorio carries the listener through the Christmas narrative as seen through the eyes of the angels, shepherds, and magi, and includes some of Bach's most sublime music.

Don't miss BCSD's first foray into this inimitable work as presented by our supreme lineup of musicians.