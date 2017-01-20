J20 March for Justice

UNITE and RESIST

San Diego Inauguration Weekend Actions

January 2017

The San Diego Alliance for Justice (SDAFJ.org) will hold its March for Justice on January 20th. This is a counter-inauguration action, in solidarity and coordination with our allies, both locally and across the US. We recognize and support community protest actions like those of Union del Barrio, ANSWER San Diego, and San Diego Women’s March on Washington. These local actions join with protests around the nation, in united opposition to the extreme policy positions of the incoming administration.

These actions are a beginning for the San Diego Alliance For Justice: We will continue to organize and coordinate with our allies, progressive community groups, political action organizers, and enlightened individuals, to build a resistance movement for community protection, to promote peace in San Diego, and fight for social, economic, and environmental justice.

Inauguration Weekend Actions:

➢ Friday, January 20th, Inauguration Day – Counter-Inauguration Rally and March - San Diego Alliance for Justice (SDAFJ)

• 10:30 am, start-time to gather, 11:00 am rally and speakers; San Diego City College (Park Blvd & A St.)

• 11:45 am, march to the downtown Federal Bldg. (Front St. and Broadway); rally and speakers, meet up with allies from ANSWER San Diego

• 5-9 pm – SDAFJ and ANSWER join Unión del Barrio rally at Chicano Park

This is a non-violent exercise of our First Amendment rights; No to Trump – Yes to Justice – Unite and Resist. Participating organizations will provide speakers; Artful Activist political theater with a “Death Star;” and other ______. March from City College campus to downtown Federal Building, meet up with ANSWER march and rally. Participants are also encouraged to join our allies in the Union Del Barrio rally at Chicano Park after work from 5-7 pm.

➢ Saturday, Jan. 21st - in solidarity we join the San Diego Women's March on Washington

• 10 AM - 12 PM, San Diego Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave, San Diego (https://www.facebook.com/pages/San-Diego-Civic-Center-Plaza/313332912092617)

The San Diego Women’s March is peacefully marching in San Diego in solidarity with the Women’s March in DC. We are dedicated to a free and open society. Together we stand united in our respect for all people and we resist the marginalization of anyone. As a diverse, inclusive community of compassionate people, we seek to strengthen and continue our commitment to work for the protection of women’s rights. We stand firm in agreement that women’s rights are human rights.

➢ Sunday, Jan. 22nd - we prepare for the future with community teach-ins.

For ongoing details go to the San Diego Alliance For Justice Web site.

In response to the 2016 election and the list of extreme cabinet nominations coming from the president elect, SDAFJ releases the following call to action:

SDAFJ policy positions:

• We reject attacks on victims of imperialism; we welcome refugees

• We reject attacks on health care; we demand single-payer health care for all

• We reject climate change denial; we demand legislation to protect our planet

• We reject tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations; we demand that they pay for the damage they’ve done

• We reject endless wars and a nuclear arms race; we work for peace

• We reject restrictions on women’s reproductive rights and demand full access to legal abortion and birth control

• We reject a Muslim registry; we demand true freedom of religion

• We reject deportation; we demand sanctuary cities and amnesty

• We reject violence perpetrated against women; we support the empowerment of all survivors

Participating and sponsoring community organizations include: Women Occupy San Diego, Activist San Diego, the San Diego Coalition for Peace & Justice, International Socialist Organization (San Diego), National Lawyers Guild (San Diego Chapter), the San Diego Green Party, Artful Activists and Overpass Light Brigade San Diego.

