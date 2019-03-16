Jackson Design and Remodeling: Remodeling and New Build Seminar

Remodeling and New Build Seminar

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

4797 Mercury Street

San Diego, CA 92111

Lunch will be served.

Popular with San Diego homeowners for many years, our seminar is designed for people considering a major project, such as a new home, whole home remodel, addition, kitchen, outdoor living space, or bathroom. Meet our team in person, including our company president, senior designers and architects, while you learn about the design build process and see an inspiring array of design ideas for your home.