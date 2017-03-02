THE AMERICAN COMEDY CO PRESENTS

JACOB SIROF LIVE!

San Diego, California – March 2, 2017 –The American Comedy Co. is thrilled to present Jacob Sirof performing live in the heart of Gaslamp. He will perform live 1 night only Thursday March 2nd. 2017.

Jacob Sirof believes in pushing boundaries and not pulling punches. If you don't leave one of his shows at least a little offended, he probably had an off night. He has appeared on Comedy Central, E!, NBC, and is a regular on the Doug Loves Movies podcast, where he is the resident defender of all things George Lucas.

The American Comedy Co is a locally owned and operated A-Listed comedy club and restaurant featuring the best nationally touring stand-up comedians in the business. Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter in beautiful downtown San Diego, they provide the highest quality entertainment in an intimate, venue with an old-city, speak-easy feel. The American Comedy Co. is one of the greatest comedy clubs in the country.

WHERE: The American Comedy Co

818 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 8:00 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/