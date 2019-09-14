Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a special evening with Gilbert Castellanos & The Afro-Cuban AllStars!

On September 14 at 7 p.m. at the Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, Market Creek Plaza Amphitheater, enjoy music by an all-star line up of artists including:

- Gilbert Castellanos - Trumpet/Band Leader

- Tommy Aros - Congas Irving Flores - Keys

- Omar López - Upright Bass Fernando Gomez - Drums

- Dan Reagan - Trombone

Gilbert Castellanos is a nationally renowned San Diego-based musician, composer, curator, educator and arranger and one of the country’s top-call jazz trumpeters.

The concert and parking are free. Delicious food, dessert and drinks will be available for purchase.

To RSVP, please register to receive a FREE ticket. RSVP encouraged, but not required.

More details available at https://gilbertcastellanos.eventbrite.com.