Jai Ho! Bollywood Party 4th Saturdays in San Diego

Come dance your heart out to Bollywood/Bhangra music in San Diego every 4th Saturday.

JAI HO! DANCE PARTY

UP NEXT - MARCH 23rd - BHANGRATON!

For the first time ever, DJ Prashant launches a sizzling new fusion dance party - BHANGRATON! All the latest Bhangra beats and hottest Reggaeton rhythms combine for one epic night!

4th SATURDAYS

KAVA LOUNGE

2812 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA

GET TICKETS HERE: http://bit.ly/SD_4thSaturdays

Featuring multi-talented Bollywood entertainer:

DJ Prashant

Alongside:

DJ Harshal!

FEATURING:

- Interactive Dance Lesson @ 10 pm

- Professional Photography

- Dance all night with DJ Prashant & DJ Harshal

DETAILS:

- Doors open 9 pm

- $9 Groups of 4+, $12 Advance, $15 At The Door (Door sales are CASH only)

- 21+, official ID required

DJ Prashant:

TEDx Talk: Bollywood The Timing Is Right at https://youtu.be/Ab-gco2qYyU

MUSIC: http://YouTube.com/DreamPrashant

DANCE VIDEOS: http://YouTube.com/DanceWithPrashant

MIXTAPES: https://YouTube.com/user/BollywoodMixtape

FB: http://fb.com/DreamPrashant

INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/DreamPrashant

TV NEWS: http://tinyurl.com/prashant-tv-news

Founder of Jai Ho! Dance Party & Dance United, Prashant is an ex-intel engineer turned Bollywood entertainer who regularly performs across the United States. A one-of-a-kind Bollywood showman, this triple threat singer, choreographer, & DJ has a simple agenda, to make you dance all night long.

While rooted deeply in Bollywood & Bhangra music, his DJ sets often feature an irresistible blend of some of world's hottest dance music genres.

Prashant's effervescent personality & charisma instantly strikes a chord with audiences of all ages & backgrounds. The interactive dance lessons sprinkled in his DJ sets compel everybody to rock the dance floor, transforming any dance party into a full-fledged Bollywood musical within minutes.

ABOUT DJ G2:

Harshal is a San Diego based underground Techno/House DJ/Producer. Growing up listening to electronic music artists like Depeche Mode, Giorgio Moroder and Kraftwerk, Harshal developed love and an ear for electronic music at an early age. He started his electronic music journey in early 2000 by curating music for fashion shows.

Behind the console Harshal becomes a music curator himself and every performance has a unique journey associated with it. With his knowledge of Techno, House, PSY Trance and Bollywood music every set by Harshal packs in great vibe and energy on the dance floor. As a DJ, he has a proven track record of performing all over west coast and Midwest in USA and India since 2007.

ABOUT JAI HO! DANCE PARTY:

Facebook Page: http://facebook.com/jaihodanceparty

Instagram Page: http://instagram.com/jaihodanceparty

Youtube: http://youtube.com/jaihoparty

Get transported to an experience that is akin to being in a Bollywood musical complete with interactive dance lessons, performances & non-stop hard hitting beats from the east. Founded in 2010 by Prashant, an immigrant turned DJ, & like minded friends, Jai Ho! is a celebration of Indian music & dance like no other. At its core are the values of inclusivity and sharing positive vibes by bringing the best of Indian culture to the dance floor. The innovative themes that setJai Ho! apart are transforming American nightlife bringing to it festive elements like Holi Colors & Dandiya Sticks. We invite you to be goofy, smile, make friends on the dance floor, and of course, to sing and dance ALL. NIGHT. LONG.

Jai Ho! is the only Bollywood dance party that regularly tours across the US in Portland, Seattle, SF, LA, San Diego, New Orleans, Eugene, Denver & more being added. Jai Ho! Dance Party is a branch & creation of the production house-team, Bollywood Dreams Entertainment.

