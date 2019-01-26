Jai Ho! Bollywood Party

Come dance your heart out to Bollywood/Bhangra music in San Diego every 4th Saturday.

JAI HO! DANCE PARTY

SATURDAY JAN 26, 2019

KAVA LOUNGE

2812 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA

GET TICKETS HERE: http://bit.ly/SD_Jan26

Featuring multi-talented Bollywood entertainer:

DJ Prashant

Alongside special guest:

Harshal Ramteke

________________________

FEATURING:

- Interactive Dance Lesson @ 10 pm

- Professional Photography

- Dance all night with DJ Prashant & DJ HARSHAL

DETAILS:

- Doors open 9 pm

- $9 Groups of 4+, $12 Advance, $15 At The Door (Door sales are CASH only)

- 21+, official ID required