Jake Rose Photography Show - Closing Reception

Torque Moto Cafe 3604 30th Street, San Diego, California 92104

Jake is a San Diego based photographer focusing on street and man-made landscape work, winner of City Beat's 2017 photo contest. Come view a selection of his color and black & white photography at the closing reception June 19th. Entrance is free, prints will be available for purchase. At Torque Moto Cafe, 3604 30th Street, North Park.

Torque Moto Cafe 3604 30th Street, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Art
North Park
619-203-2269
