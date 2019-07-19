Jake Rose Photography Show - Closing Reception
Torque Moto Cafe 3604 30th Street, San Diego, California 92104
Jake is a San Diego based photographer focusing on street and man-made landscape work, winner of City Beat's 2017 photo contest. Come view a selection of his color and black & white photography at the closing reception June 19th. Entrance is free, prints will be available for purchase. At Torque Moto Cafe, 3604 30th Street, North Park.
