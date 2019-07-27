Jamul’s Premier Wine Festival to Benefit St. Pius

The best of San Diego County’s wineries, fabulous food, and vintner insights on wine production are just a few of the highlights of the third annual Wine Festival benefiting Jamul’s St. Pius X Catholic Church. On Saturday, July 27th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., wine lovers will enter the stunning event venue at The Grove at D&S Farms, home to Granite Lion Cellars, and begin tasting new and familiar local wines while enjoying appetizer stations, live entertainment, presentations by industry professionals, a silent auction and much more. All proceeds from the event will support the St. Pius X Catholic Church's parish improvement fund and youth programs.