Jane Austen: From Hampton to Hollywood

Come enjoy two presentations on Jane Austen, as well as pastries, coffee and tea, and lunch. Professor Regulus Allen will explore Jane Austen's novels through film adaptations; and Collins Hemingway will explore social conditions and political dissent in England during Jane Austen’s lifetime. Presented by the Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA), San Diego region. Attendees must register beforehand at https://jasnasdfeb2019.brownpapertickets.com. $25 for students and JASNA members; $35 for non-members.