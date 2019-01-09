January Bike Maintenance & Beyond

This is a 4-day bike maintenance workshop, primarily for folks who identify as WTF (and taught by women).

WTF includes folks who identify as female, trans, intersex, queer, non-binary.

​Sign up at www.viecycle.com/upcomingcourses

Join the workshop and learn:

-​to identify all the parts of your bike by name

-how to troubleshoot problems and do a safety check

-how to remove wheels and change flat tires

-how to adjust and replace brake pads, replace cables

-how to replace chains and check for wear

-the inner workings of shifting systems

-how to replace and adjust stems

-how to fit your bike to your unique body

-about bike culture and rad bike gear

WEDNESDAYS

January 9th 6:30pm-9:00pm

January 16th 6:30pm- 9:00pm

January 23rd 6:30pm- 9:00pm

January 30th 6:30pm- 9:00pm

(You should be able to attend every workshop date because they are taught sequentially.)

At Summer Cycles

915 Camino Del Mar, Suite 150. Del Mar, CA 92014

(North County San Diego)

TUITION

$100 for all 4 classes

(Free or reduced tuition is available to anyone by request)

*Snacks and tools provided by Vie Cycle. Bring your bike if you have one!​