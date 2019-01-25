January Membership Luncheon

Join us on January 25 for the launch of BOMA San Diego's "Building the Leader in You" luncheon series. Each year, BOMA's Government Affairs Committee selects a public official(s) who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership on issues of relevance and critical importance to the commercial real estate industry in the San Diego region. In honor of their support of transparency, inclusion, leadership and specifically support of their respective entities for transit-oriented development to help meet our region’s employment and housing needs, BOMA San Diego will honor California Assembly member Todd Gloria and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez as our annual Public Officials of the Year.

Complimentary parking will be available on-site.

Attend this event to honor our Public Officials of the Year. To register or for information about the San Diego Building Owners & Managers Association, visit www.bomasd.org.