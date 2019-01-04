January Tequila Tasting at Galaxy Taco

Join Galaxy Taco the first Friday of every month from 5-8pm for a complimentary tasting! Their team partners with different tequila and mezcal brands regularly to educate guests about how the chosen spirit is harvested and what foods it pairs best with.

On January 4, they'll be offering 21+ guests a free sample of Siete Misterios along with cocktail specials highlighting the spirit available for purchase.

Siete Misterios was founded in 2010 with the intent of keeping traditional mezcal production at the forefront of the mezcal industry. Doba-Yej is the first expression from Siete Misterios that is made in a copper still, and produced outside the region of Sola de Vega. In typical Siete Misterios fashion, each batch is made by a different mezcalero, and depending on the batch, your bottle of Doba-Yej either came from Santiago Matatlan or San Luis del Rio.

Cocktail Special of the Month: Siete Misterios Doba Yej, lemon, Peychauds bitters, orange vanilla shrub, egg white.