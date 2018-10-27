Japanese Pop Culture Party
Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101
Step into the world of anime, manga, music, and video games at JFG’s Japanese Pop Culture Party! JFG’s Upper Garden will be decorated for the occasion and will be featuring live performances, DJ, food, activities, and a costume contest with amazing prizes! Food & alcohol available for purchase. Follow us on Facebook (@sankeien) and Instagram (@japanesefriendshipgarden) for more announcements for this year’s Japanese Pop Culture Party!
