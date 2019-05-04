Jasper Sussman - Graduate Recital

Jasper Sussman’s contributions span from voice art to composition, from music research to pedagogy. Her recent work focuses around the myriads of expressive capabilities that the human voice possesses, and understanding these sounds on musical, cultural, and anatomical levels. Her first dissertation recital features all 20th and 21st century music; with styles ranging from Italian verismo to America Appalachian, her fondly selected program delightfully showcases the diversity of the human instrument.