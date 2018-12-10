Javid & Naoko at La Valencia

to Google Calendar - Javid & Naoko at La Valencia - 2018-12-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Javid & Naoko at La Valencia - 2018-12-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Javid & Naoko at La Valencia - 2018-12-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Javid & Naoko at La Valencia - 2018-12-10 18:00:00

La Valencia Hotel 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla, California 92037

Javid and Naoko is a New Flamenco ensemble comprised of a husband and wife guitar virtuosos Javid & Naoko. Exquisitely original guitar compositions instilled with the intense energy of the heart and the fiery passion of the soul. Enjoy Burgers & Beers Mondays while you listen to this amazing duo play.

Info
La Valencia Hotel 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Food & Drink, Music
La Jolla
8778530743
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Javid & Naoko at La Valencia - 2018-12-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Javid & Naoko at La Valencia - 2018-12-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Javid & Naoko at La Valencia - 2018-12-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Javid & Naoko at La Valencia - 2018-12-10 18:00:00