Director/writer/comedian/actor Jay Chandrasekhar has contributed and appeared in a wide variety of critically acclaimed television programs and films throughout his career.

After graduating, Chandrasekhar and his classmates from Colgate University formed Charred Goosebeak, a sketch comedy group. Upon graduating, the members of Charred Goosebeak changed their name to Broken Lizard and performed at comedy clubs and college campuses across the nation until the mid-90s, when they set their sights on producing television and feature films.

Under his Broken Lizard banner, Chandrasekhar directed and co-wrote Fox Searchlight Picture’s comedy cult classics Super Troopers and Club Dread, and Warner Bros.’ Beerfest. He also directed the Broken Lizard comedy special, Broken Lizard Stands Up.

In 2005, Chandrasekhar directed The Dukes of Hazzard, a silver screen adaptation of the hit 1980’s television show for Warner Bros. which grossed over $111 million worldwide. In 2012 he directed and starred in Millennium Entertainment’s The Babymakers, alongside Olivia Munn, Paul Schneider, Kevin Heffernan and Nat Faxon. He can also be seen in DreamWorks’ comedy hit, I Love You, Man opposite Paul Rudd and Jason Segel.

Most recently, Chandrasekhar wrote, directed and starred in the adult comedy pilot Really, for Amazon Studios. Really follows the life of four hard-charging Chicago couples who are trying to hold on to their receding youth. The pilot stars Chandrasekhar, Sarah Chalke, Selma Blair, Travis Schuldt and Hayes MacArthur and will be available for viewing on Amazon Prime in late August.

In addition to his feature film work, Chandrasekhar has directed various TV shows, including several episodes of the Emmy Award winning series Arrested Development, Up All Night, Happy Endings, Community, Royal Pains, Blue Mountain State, Psych, Chuck, Undeclared, The Human Giant and more.

Chandrasekhar tours the country doing stand-up comedy and currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and children.