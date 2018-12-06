Warwick's will host Jay Paris as he discusses and signs his new book, "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball's Two-Way Japanese Superstar." Paris is a celebrated sports journalist and the author of "Game of My Life: San Diego Chargers." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.