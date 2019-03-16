Jazz Brunch at Madison on Park

Saturday brunch at Madison is getting jazzed up, literally. University Height's neighborhood lounge and eatery, Madison on Park, will host a Jazz Brunch featuring students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts on Saturday, March 9th, March 16th, March 23rd and March 30th. From 10am-12pm, enjoy live performances from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts jazz students, along with Madison's tasty brunch menu in their beautiful architecturally stunning al fresco dining space.

To join the fun, reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Featuring the restaurant’s fun and lighthearted twists on the classic brunch fare, along with unique Cali-Med inspired dishes, guests can indulge in brunch under the restaurant's 25-foot vaulted and arched cedar-lined ceilings, while supporting the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts as they perform live. Madison will donate 10% of proceeds from the jazz brunch series to the jazz department.