Jazz at the Creek: “A New Groove” Memorial Day Summer Festival

Join us as we spend an explosive weekend at the creek for the Memorial Day weekend with action-packed entertainment from the worlds of jazz, Spoken Word, Pop, Rhythm & Blues and Funk for weekend with virtual sensations and violinist, Sons of Mystro, sultry and scintillating trumpeter, Lin Rountree, melodic and mesmerizing vocalist, Daneen Wilburn featuring Kamua Kenyatta and the powerful psalmists, Kendrick Dial & Lyrical Groove rounding out Saturday, May 25.

The premiere, All-Girl band, Jazz in Pink, the renowned and unrivaled sounds of saxophonist, Reggie Codrington and the dazzling showmanship of Darryl Williams, featuring Darryl Walker and Erisa Nichole will put the crescendo to an explosive weekend at the creek on Sunday, May 26.