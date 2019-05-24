Jazz/Dance: Song of Songs

WORLD PREMIERE! Featuring a score by jazz legend Charles McPherson, SONG OF SONGS celebrates a poem beloved by people from all walks of life and beliefs. As unique as the piece from which it comes, SONG OF SONGS illuminates the voices of two lovers, praising each other, yearning for each other, and inviting each other to truly enjoy and experience. Get swept away in the lush rapture of the moment!

Tickets: $35-50

Lyceum Theatre

May 24 – 8pm (Friday)

May 25 – 8pm (Saturday)

May 26 – 2:30pm (Sunday)