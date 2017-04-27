Jazz Ensemble with Jeff Hamilton, drummer

Every semester for over 30 years, the Jazz Studies program has brought in a world class jazz artist for a clinic and concert. This semester, our special guest is Jeff Hamilton, drummer, hailed for his versatility and extensive recording resume. Hamilton has recorded with nearly 200 artists including Ray Brown, Diana Krall, Rosemary Clooney, and Barbara Streisand. This semester highlight gives students the opportunity to work with some of today’s finest musicians.

April 27, 2017, 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (two performances)

Smith Recital Hall, SDSU

Tickets: $20 general; $15 seniors and active military; $10 students