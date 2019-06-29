Join us for a night of live jazz performances, craft beers, and good times. Jazz On Tap presented by Avista Technologies & KSDS, Jazz 88.3, is a fundraising event benefiting Water For People. Hosted at the San Diego Waterfront Park, located at 1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101, on June 29, 2019 from 2-10 p.m.

Enjoy craft beers from local breweries while listening to great jazz music. Performances will include Monette Marino World Jazz Ensemble, Matt Smith Neu Jazz Trio, Euphoria Brass Band, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, and headliners Gilbert Castellanos and the Jazzkatz orchestra.

Advanced tickets are $10 each, or $15 at the door. Tickets do not include food or beverage. All net proceeds will go to Water For People. Buy tickets today at: www.jazzontap.org