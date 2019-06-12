Jessica Yellin: Savage News

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's will host Jessica Yellin to discuss and sign her new book, "Savage News." Yellin is a former CNN Chief White House Correspondent, Emmy Award winner, and the founder of NewsNotNoise.org.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
