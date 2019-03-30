Jewelry and Gallery Curation by Elicia Meyer

Elicia Franci Meyer, JEWELRY DESIGNER - CURATED JEWELRY AND ART COLLABORATION

Enjoy a special showing of one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry, designed and created by Elicia Franci Meyer. Based in Kaua'i, originally from San Diego and here to share her current collection during this limited time event!

This showcase is in conjunction with the M.C. Escher art exhibition at Meyer Fine Art, Inc. Elicia also curated the artwork selection for the back of the gallery, complimenting the Escher pieces.

Jewelry inspired by art, travel, culture & life. Created with intention, using a mix of unique stones & pearls. Channel your individual style with these special pieces that are organic, artsy & sophisticated.

