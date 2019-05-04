Jie Ma: Chinese Pipa Music

The Center for World Music presents an intimate evening of traditional and modern Chinese pipa (plucked lute) music, played by internationally acclaimed musician and educator, Jie Ma. Jie Ma has dedicated herself to celebrating the rich musical legacy of classical pipa and ruan performance. At the same time—as performer, composer, and producer—she has taken her music into entirely new directions. Her commitment to technical precision, her love of soulful and rich expression, her unique sound, her endless intellectual/musical curiosity, and her love of creativity have endeared her to diverse audiences around the world.

This program will be an intimate concert, providing the audience with the opportunity to interact with the artist. Find more information here: https://cwmusic.us/pipa