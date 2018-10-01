Jocko Willink: The Dichotomy of Leadership

Warwick's will host Jocko Willink for a meet and greet signing of his new book "The Dichotomy of Leadership." Willink is a former Navy SEAL and co-authored the #1 "New York Times" bestseller, "Extreme Ownership." This is a ticketed meet and greet signing. Tickets are available at www.warwicks.com. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. at (858) 454-0347 for details.