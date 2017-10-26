Joe Machi
American Comedy Co. 818 B Sixth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Since moving to New York City to pursue comedy Joe Machi has:
‐ Finished 4th on season 8 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing
‐ Performed stand up on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
‐ Became a regular on Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld on Fox News
‐ Won the 2013 NY Comedy Festival’s Funniest Comedian Competition
‐ Won the 2010 NY Underground Comedy Festival’s Emerging Comics Competition
