Brightest Beacons, Blindest Eyes

Exhibition on view September 24 - October 17, 2019. Reception and artist talk: Thursday, September 26, 5 – 7pm, Art Gallery FA 103.

The San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery is proud to present John Brinton Hogan’s first solo exhibition.

In this most recent series of works, Hogan blurs the boundaries between painting and photography by enhancing his original photographic images with minutely detailed mixed-media applications and extreme manipulation of the printing process. The beautifully rendered large-format works on paper featured in this exhibition are part of a body of work titled Visual Aphasia.These pictures capture human figures as they move through the landscape, often engaged in recreational, artistic, or environmentally-minded pursuits. Hogan has removed the details of bodies in the scenes leaving an eerie imprint, in glitter or thick pigment, of their silhouetted forms.

Hogan’s mysterious and sometimes sinister landscapes evoke feelings of personal or ecological loss. The viewer will ponder the purpose and nature of these mysterious characters: are they geologists exploring, lost hikers finding their way, or could they be alien visitors?