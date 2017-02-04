John Dillemuth: Contraptions and Go-mo(s)

CURATED BY VALLO RIBERTO

Assemblages, contraptions, vehicles, and paintings combine to create an installation that references domestic places and the adventurous space beyond. Natural and cultural elements are juxtaposed by adjoined branches adorned with materials that entail memory and allude to the body. Large-scale vehicles explore the relationship between real and imaginary—they resemble toys, yet their sheer size and presence places them in our physical space. The small paintings function as windows with glimpses of places and people that are both imaginary and yet as real as the cartoon contraption.

Programming related to this exhibition:

• Reception: March 25