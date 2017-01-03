John Schott: Route 66 Motels

Joseph Bellows Gallery is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition, Route 66

Motels by John Schott (American, b. 1944). The exhibition will open on January 7th

and continue through February 10th, 2017. An opening reception will be held on

January 7th from 6- 8pm.

In the summer of 1973, John Schott drove Route 66 from the Midwest to California

and back, sleeping in his pick-up truck and photographing with an 8 x 10 inch

Deardorf view camera. Among his subjects were the motels situated along this

expanse of highway. Route 66 Motels will present a key set of vintage prints that

formed Schott’s series of topographic views of these small motels that punctuate

this highway landscape, both in daylight and under the glow of artificial

illumination. In this collection of vernacular forms, Schott describes a particular

architectural structure, within a specific era, while subtly reminding his viewers that

the road and its adjacent dwellings are part of what defines the landscape.

John Schott studied photography at the University of Michigan with Phil Davis and

pursued graduate studies in the History of Art. During this period he photographed

with and befriended then-emerging photographers Nicholas Nixon and Lynne

Cohen.

In 1975 he received an Individual Artist’s Fellowship in Photography from the

National Endowment for the Arts. That same year he was included in William

Jenkins’ seminal exhibition at the George Eastman House, New Topographics:

Photographs of a Man-altered Landscape. In 2009 a reexamination of this exhibition

organized Britt Salvesen toured to numerous museum venues including: the Center

for Creative Photography, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Jeu de Paume, Paris

and Bilbao Fine Arts Museum, Bilbao.