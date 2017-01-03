John Schott: Route 66 Motels
Joseph Bellows Gallery 7661 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037
Joseph Bellows Gallery is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition, Route 66
Motels by John Schott (American, b. 1944). The exhibition will open on January 7th
and continue through February 10th, 2017. An opening reception will be held on
January 7th from 6- 8pm.
In the summer of 1973, John Schott drove Route 66 from the Midwest to California
and back, sleeping in his pick-up truck and photographing with an 8 x 10 inch
Deardorf view camera. Among his subjects were the motels situated along this
expanse of highway. Route 66 Motels will present a key set of vintage prints that
formed Schott’s series of topographic views of these small motels that punctuate
this highway landscape, both in daylight and under the glow of artificial
illumination. In this collection of vernacular forms, Schott describes a particular
architectural structure, within a specific era, while subtly reminding his viewers that
the road and its adjacent dwellings are part of what defines the landscape.
John Schott studied photography at the University of Michigan with Phil Davis and
pursued graduate studies in the History of Art. During this period he photographed
with and befriended then-emerging photographers Nicholas Nixon and Lynne
Cohen.
In 1975 he received an Individual Artist’s Fellowship in Photography from the
National Endowment for the Arts. That same year he was included in William
Jenkins’ seminal exhibition at the George Eastman House, New Topographics:
Photographs of a Man-altered Landscape. In 2009 a reexamination of this exhibition
organized Britt Salvesen toured to numerous museum venues including: the Center
for Creative Photography, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Jeu de Paume, Paris
and Bilbao Fine Arts Museum, Bilbao.
Info
Joseph Bellows Gallery 7661 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla, Art