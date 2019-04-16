Join Us: No Small Matter documentary screening

Children who are provided with early education opportunities do better in school as they grow older, and are more likely to attend college and be successful in their careers. However, the lack of high quality, affordable childcare has emerged as a serious challenge for families throughout the San Diego region.

Join The San Diego Foundation and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation for a screening of the documentary No Small Matter. Following the film, local leaders, experts and attendees will engage in a conversation about the importance of early childhood care, and the potential to benefit San Diego children and families. Event is Free but attendees must RSVP at https://bit.ly/2CCGVOF