Josh Tonies @ Best Practice's New Project Space

BEST PRACTICE announces a new project space opening in San Diego. The inaugural exhibition will feature new drawings and a video installation by Josh Tonies titled Songs and Views of the Holocene Garden on view February 9th – March 9th.

An opening reception on February 9th from 6pm to 9pm will participate in the Barrio Art Crawl, and will include a three-hour performance with field recordings and acoustic instrumentation by Josh Tonies and longtime collaborator Matt Wellins.

After the opening reception the exhibition is viewable by appointment.

In the exhibition Songs and Views of the Holocene Garden, Josh Tonies presents new drawings and animated works depicting interior landscapes and domestic objects which employ projection and migrating shadows that merge and congeal image to material. Themes of the work include desire, human-induced extinction, and sensations of loss.

Josh Tonies is an artist who works with drawing and the moving image. His work centers around temporary ecological studies that take form as animation, drawing, works on paper and book arts. He is a lecturer on record at University of San Diego and UC San Diego, teaching courses in film, video art, animation and studio arts. He has exhibited his work most recently at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, Musée d’Art Contemporain de Montréal, The Center for Fiction in NYC, Comfort Station in Chicago and the San Diego Museum of Art.

Matt Wellins is an artist from Pittsburgh, PA. His work is largely based in particularities of materials, the snafus of live performance, and a general ambivalence towards contemporary technology. His current interests are in the private loft theater of 1970s New York, cybernetic music systems, and the ZBS Artist-in-Residency program. He has presented his work - most notably in collaborations with artists Sarah Halpern and Josh Tonies - at venues such as Anthology Film Archives, EMPAC, and Cass Projects.

Founded in 2016, BEST PRACTICE exhibited the works of 28 artists across two locations in San Diego: within an institutional glass-enclosed bulletin board housed within the Department of Art, Architecture + Art History at the University of San Diego, and on a Sony Trinitron PVM20L5 video monitor which screened video works installed and on view at Helmuth Projects.

***

More on Josh’s work can be found at http://joshtonies.com.

BEST PRACTICE

2284 Kearney Avenue

San Diego, CA 92113

http://www.practicebest.org