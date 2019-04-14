Joshua Bell Plays Bruch

For one afternoon only, violin superstar Joshua Bell brings his artistry to San Diego Symphony audiences, performing Max Bruch’s hallmark concerto, under the baton of Conductor Laureate Jahja Ling.

WEBER: Overture to Der Freischütz

BRUCH: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98

Price Range: $26-$65