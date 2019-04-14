Joshua Bell Plays Bruch
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
For one afternoon only, violin superstar Joshua Bell brings his artistry to San Diego Symphony audiences, performing Max Bruch’s hallmark concerto, under the baton of Conductor Laureate Jahja Ling.
WEBER: Overture to Der Freischütz
BRUCH: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98
Price Range: $26-$65
