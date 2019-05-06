As writers, our stories come from surprising places—a dream, a memory, a conversation. Many are locked inside our unique histories and creative pasts. This “Journal to Page” workshop begins with a group journaling method and takes us to the creative page. Each writer will begin with an open mind to a new practice and end with a creative piece (poem, story, play, song, novel idea) for a read and critique session on the last day we meet. Guided group journaling provides a structure to create, but your ideas and stories are uniquely yours and waiting to be told! All levels of writers are welcome.

*A journal will be provided for you, or feel free to bring your own.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-06-journal-to-page-with-tricia-ornelas/