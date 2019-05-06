Journal to Page with Tricia Ornelas
San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106
As writers, our stories come from surprising places—a dream, a memory, a conversation. Many are locked inside our unique histories and creative pasts. This “Journal to Page” workshop begins with a group journaling method and takes us to the creative page. Each writer will begin with an open mind to a new practice and end with a creative piece (poem, story, play, song, novel idea) for a read and critique session on the last day we meet. Guided group journaling provides a structure to create, but your ideas and stories are uniquely yours and waiting to be told! All levels of writers are welcome.
*A journal will be provided for you, or feel free to bring your own.
