Journey to Cuba

March 1 - 8, 2019 the San Diego Diplomacy Council is partnering with Cuba Cultural Travel to offer a highly experiential trip to Cuba and we want you to join us. As a people-to-people exchange and cultural diplomacy tour, the 8-day journey deep dives into the island's rich history and culture through visits with Cubans from every sector across the country in Havana, Artemisa, Cienfuegos and Trinidad. We are taking only 20 travelers and spots are filling up fast. With a new president this year and large proposed changes to the constitution, the time to go to Cuba is now. The itinerary (including pricing) and registration form are attached.

For those of you in San Diego, we are holding our last info session next Wednesday, October 10 – also, Cuban Independence Day! – at 5:30 pm at Stone Brewery in Liberty Station. The guide of the trip will be there to answer questions and can take deposits (check only).