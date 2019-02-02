Journeys. The process of art & social engagement

The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173

Feb 2nd 6-8pm

Free Admission

Join us for the opening reception of:

JOURNEYS - The process of art & social engagement.

Featuring two exhibitions:

WELCOME THE STRANGER by Jim Bliesner & Berenice Badillo

&

REBELIONES INVISIBLES by Vladimir Madera, Jorge Francisco Sánchez ¨Jofras¨and Max Corona.

"Welcome The Stranger" is an exhibition that highlights a communal art process that led to a 40 foot sculpture that will combat the negative discourse around immigrants and serves as a beacon of hope.

"Rebeliones Invisibles" These artists present processes and part of their recent work: Public space, ecology and private space as digital content. Each one investigates the social and environmental consequences of capitalism, while their artistic practice is their own rebellion.

The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173
