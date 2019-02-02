Feb 2nd 6-8pm

Free Admission

Join us for the opening reception of:

JOURNEYS - The process of art & social engagement.

Featuring two exhibitions:

WELCOME THE STRANGER by Jim Bliesner & Berenice Badillo

&

REBELIONES INVISIBLES by Vladimir Madera, Jorge Francisco Sánchez ¨Jofras¨and Max Corona.

"Welcome The Stranger" is an exhibition that highlights a communal art process that led to a 40 foot sculpture that will combat the negative discourse around immigrants and serves as a beacon of hope.

"Rebeliones Invisibles" These artists present processes and part of their recent work: Public space, ecology and private space as digital content. Each one investigates the social and environmental consequences of capitalism, while their artistic practice is their own rebellion.