The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer

to Google Calendar - The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer - 2018-12-15 10:00:00

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

In The Joy of Names, best-selling language author Richard Lederer reveals all you need to know about names—first names, baby names, last names, nicknames, and more!

Richard Lederer is the author of 50 books about language, history, and humor, a founding co-host of the PBS broadcast “A Way with Words,” and columnist of the “Lederer on Language” column in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Info
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Books, Talks & Discussions
La Jolla
858-552-1657
to Google Calendar - The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer - 2018-12-15 10:00:00