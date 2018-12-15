The Joy of Names with Richard Lederer
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
In The Joy of Names, best-selling language author Richard Lederer reveals all you need to know about names—first names, baby names, last names, nicknames, and more!
Richard Lederer is the author of 50 books about language, history, and humor, a founding co-host of the PBS broadcast “A Way with Words,” and columnist of the “Lederer on Language” column in the San Diego Union-Tribune.
