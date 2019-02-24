Joyful Noize In Concert
From Jamaica Farewell to New Wind Blowing, Hosanna to Pack Up Your Sorrows, the artists of Joyful Noize blend decades of musical experience into a rich variety of styles and sounds: folk, pop, classics, Hawaiian—and, always, a few surprises.
You’re invited to join them for a concert of sacred and secular music celebrating the joy of singing together in harmony. Part of the popular Valerie Victor Concert Series, Joyful Noize will appear at:
2:00pm
Sunday, February 24, 2019
The Table: United Church of Christ of La Mesa
5940 Kelton Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
619-464-1519 – www.tableucc.com
A freewill offering will be taken.
Additional Information: Jim Tompkins-MacLaine, jimjazz@aol.com, (619) 888-3401