Joyful Noize In Concert

The Table: United Church of Christ of La Mesa 5940 Kelton Avenue, San Diego, California 91942

From Jamaica Farewell to New Wind Blowing, Hosanna to Pack Up Your Sorrows, the artists of Joyful Noize blend decades of musical experience into a rich variety of styles and sounds: folk, pop, classics, Hawaiian—and, always, a few surprises.

You’re invited to join them for a concert of sacred and secular music celebrating the joy of singing together in harmony. Part of the popular Valerie Victor Concert Series, Joyful Noize will appear at:

2:00pm

Sunday, February 24, 2019

The Table: United Church of Christ of La Mesa

5940 Kelton Avenue

La Mesa, CA 91942

619-464-1519 – www.tableucc.com

A freewill offering will be taken.

Additional Information: Jim Tompkins-MacLaine, jimjazz@aol.com, (619) 888-3401

The Table: United Church of Christ of La Mesa 5940 Kelton Avenue, San Diego, California 91942
College Area, La Mesa, Rolando
6198883401
