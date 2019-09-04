JRDN Summer Wine Series

San Diego’s only beachfront hotel invites wine lovers to the Tower Deck this summer to join select vineyards and wine professionals as they share their craft and toast to the San Diego sunset. Located on the Pacific Beach boardwalk, Tower23 is the perfect spot to indulge in the annual Sip Into Summer Wine Series while enjoying spectacular ocean views of the San Diego coastline. These special events will be taking place every Wednesday night during the summer from June 26 through September 4. Advance tickets are required and are available at discounted group rates of four or more. To purchase tickets please visit https://www.t23hotel.com/play/events/summerwineseries/

This week, Moet & Chandon will take guests on a vinicultural journey while enjoying sunset views, the crisp ocean breeze and live music.