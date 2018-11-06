Judy A. Bernstein and Alephonsion Deng
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
Warwick's will host Judy A. Bernstein and Alpehonsion Deng as they discuss and sign their new book, "Disturbed in Their Nests: A Journey from Sudan's Dinkaland to San Diego's City Heights." Bernstein and Deng are the bestselling co-authors of "They Poured Fire on Us from the Sky." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.