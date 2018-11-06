Judy A. Bernstein and Alephonsion Deng

Warwick's will host Judy A. Bernstein and Alpehonsion Deng as they discuss and sign their new book, "Disturbed in Their Nests: A Journey from Sudan's Dinkaland to San Diego's City Heights." Bernstein and Deng are the bestselling co-authors of "They Poured Fire on Us from the Sky." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.