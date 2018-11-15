Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame

to Google Calendar - Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame - 2018-11-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame - 2018-11-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame - 2018-11-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame - 2018-11-15 19:30:00

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's will host Julie Moss as she discusses and signs her new book, "Crawl of Fame: Julie Moss and the Fifteen Feet That Created an Ironman Triathlon Legend." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.

Info
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Books
to Google Calendar - Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame - 2018-11-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame - 2018-11-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame - 2018-11-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Julie Moss: Crawl of Fame - 2018-11-15 19:30:00