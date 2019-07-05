July Tequila Tasting at Galaxy Taco

Join Galaxy Taco the first Friday of every month from 5-8pm for a complimentary tasting! Their team partners with different tequila and mezcal brands regularly to educate guests about how the chosen spirit is harvested and what foods it pairs best with.

On July 5, they'll be offering 21+ guests a free sample of Fortaleza Tequila along with cocktail specials highlighting the spirit available for purchase.

Tequila Fortaleza Blanco launched in 2005, but have over 140 years of history behind the family-run brand. Cooking in a brick oven and double distilling gives it a long and deep complex yet easy to drink finish with aromas of citrus and rich cooked agave.

Cocktail Special of the Month: Fortaleza blanco, huckleberry jam, lemon, simple and lavendar bitters.