June in June
June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106
June in June is a celebration of eclectic summertime artworks by artist June Rubin. “Glitter Fox”, a mixed media collage on pale swirling gift wrap is a portrait of a very confident fox in his glittery fuchsia tank top ready to strut his stuff on the beach. June in June runs for the month of June, 2019
