June Tequila Tasting at Galaxy Taco

Join Galaxy Taco the first Friday of every month from 5-8pm for a complimentary tasting! Their team partners with different tequila and mezcal brands regularly to educate guests about how the chosen spirit is harvested and what foods it pairs best with.

On June 7, they'll be offering 21+ guests a free sample of Peloton Mezcal along with cocktail specials highlighting the spirit available for purchase.

Peloton de la Muerte Mezcal Joven "The March of the Dead" possesses an impressive range with notes of kiwi fruit, lemon zest, dried green peppercorn, classic agave, and gentle smoke. Smooth and soft entry leads to a finish with just the right amount of liveliness.

Cocktail Special of the Month: Peloton mezcal, lemon, ginger, pomegranate grenadine, torched rosemary stem.